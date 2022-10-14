(WFRV) – It started out as a series of banks in the 1800s, now The Heist in Ripon is a hub for investing in local arts and fostering creativity in the community and that includes live shows featuring both local musicians and those traveling through the area.

Tonight The Heist features local musicians Federal Hippies, Kal Schimmers, and Proxima Parada out of California.

Local 5 Live gets a sneak peek at some of the music you’ll hear at the show tonight, plus why event spaces like The Heist are so important to communities like Ripon.

Tonight’s event is from 7 – 8 pm.

The Heist is located at 114 Watson Street in Ripon. For more information including tickets, visit riponheist.com.

Stay up on the latest on Kal Schimmers by visiting his linktr.ee. For more on Sam and the Federal Hippies, follow on Instagram.