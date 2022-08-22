(WFRV) – It is like a magical book coming to life.
Ashley from the Kaukauna Public Library joined Local 5 Live to talk about Monday’s event. One of the highlights is the Fairy House Building Contest.
The Fairy Walk is on August 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1000 Islands Environmental Center in Kaukauna. The event is free.
Some of the other activities that families can do include:
- Fairy Wings
- Bubbles
- Crafts
- Music
- Storybook Boardwalk
- Balloons
- Jump house
- Facepaint
- Colored Hair Spray
- Photo Booth
More information can be found at kaukaunalibrary.org