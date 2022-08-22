(WFRV) – It is like a magical book coming to life.

Ashley from the Kaukauna Public Library joined Local 5 Live to talk about Monday’s event. One of the highlights is the Fairy House Building Contest.

The Fairy Walk is on August 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1000 Islands Environmental Center in Kaukauna. The event is free.

Some of the other activities that families can do include:

Fairy Wings

Bubbles

Crafts

Music

Storybook Boardwalk

Balloons

Jump house

Facepaint

Colored Hair Spray

Photo Booth

More information can be found at kaukaunalibrary.org