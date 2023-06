(WFRV)- With summer just beginning, there is plenty of time to have summer fun. One way to have fun is a new kayak place in Green Bay.

Scott’s Sports can get you on the water in no time with kayak rentals and all the gear you need to have fun on the water.

Scott’s Sports is located at 3817 South Webster Ave in Green Bay.

For more information head to scottssportsllc.com.