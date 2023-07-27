(WFRV)- Fridge Jerky is all about moist meat. When you bite into beef jerky, you expect the meat to tear apart easily.

Back in 2021, Fridge Jerky joined a business boot camp Cohort. At the conclusion of the boot camp was a celebration pitch night. During this night, the owner and her son came home to her house smoldering from flames, smoke, and soot.

This tragic story led to the new flavor Smoldered. Its smoky taste resembles the progress made since the fire.

For more information head to Facebook and search Fridge Jerky.