Keep the family busy with virtual programming from Wisconsin 4H

(WFRV) – If you’re searching for some craft projects to keep the little hands in your house busy, look no further than 4H.

They have some awesome virtual programming and you don’t have to belong to 4H to participate.

Youth Development Educator, Melinda Pollen spoke with Local 5 Live about how you can take part.

Take a look at what events are coming up by clicking here for their calendar.

For additional questions, just search for the 4H office nearest you by clicking here and they are happy to help.