Keep the family busy with virtual programming from Wisconsin 4H

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – If you’re searching for some craft projects to keep the little hands in your house busy, look no further than 4H.

They have some awesome virtual programming and you don’t have to belong to 4H to participate.

Youth Development Educator, Melinda Pollen spoke with Local 5 Live about how you can take part.

Take a look at what events are coming up by clicking here for their calendar.

For additional questions, just search for the 4H office nearest you by clicking here and they are happy to help.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Snowmobile racing arrives in Northeast Wisconsin

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Top wrestlers shine at individual state

High School Sports Xtra: Girls basketball regional recap, sectional brackets

State Wrestling Semifinals

Girls Basketball Regional Finals: Kimberly, Notre Dame advance