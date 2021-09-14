Keeping residents healthy at Woodside Senior Communities

(WFRV) – Healthy habits can help us for a lifetime and at Woodside Senior Communities they create a space for the residents to continue those habits.

Wellness Coordinator at Woodside Senior Living Jen Milquet spoke with Local 5 Live about the importance of nutrition and exercise as we age.

Good Nutrition Tips Website

Good exercise videos

Woodside Senior Communities is located at 1040 Pilgrim Way in Ashwaubenon. Reach out to them with questions at 920-499-1481, online at woodsideseniorcommunities.org. You can also message them on Facebook.

