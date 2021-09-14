Keeping residents healthy at Woodside Senior Communities

(WFRV) – Healthy habits can help us for a lifetime and at Woodside Senior Communities they create a space for the residents to continue those habits.

Wellness Coordinator at Woodside Senior Living Jen Milquet spoke with Local 5 Live about the importance of nutrition and exercise as we age.

Click below for the following:

Good Nutrition Tips Website

Good exercise videos

Woodside Senior Communities is located at 1040 Pilgrim Way in Ashwaubenon. Reach out to them with questions at 920-499-1481, online at woodsideseniorcommunities.org. You can also message them on Facebook.