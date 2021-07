(WFRV) – If your basement is wet or has water, dampness, cracks, seepage, or other signs of moisture, it’s time for an inspection.

There is hope to fix the problems and Foundation Inspector with Everdry Greg Weber visited with Local 5 Live with signs to watch for, and how they can help.

Everdry Waterproofing Fox Cities is located in Appleton, reach them at everdryfoxcitieswi.com or call 920-364-0967.