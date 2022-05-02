(WFRV) – Get your best hat ready, the Run for the Roses walk is almost here!

Local 5 Live gets details on this fun event coming up this Thursday, May 7.

Details from downtowngreenbay.com:

Run for the Roses Wine Walk

Saturday, May 7th, 2022 1pm – 5pm

Broadway District

Stop down and enjoy wine samples at participating businesses during the Run for the Roses Wine Walk, presented by Unison Credit Union. The event falls on the same day as the Kentucky Derby so why not theme this event accordingly! This is a fantastic way to enjoy tastings from local wineries while visiting businesses and exploring the Broadway District. You can shop for unique products in the many boutiques shops, restaurants and other district venues. At the end of your wine tour, swing by Old Fort Square to build a beautiful bouquet of flowers to take home and enjoy, just in time for Mother’s Day!

Dress in your best pantsuit, cocktail dress, or business formal attire. You’ll want to accessorize accordingly. Pearls and a stunning Derby hat are both a must.

After the wine walk join us for the VIP Kentucky Derby viewing party upstairs at The Depot which will include Kentucky Derby inspired cocktails, hors d’oeuvre, live music, best dressed and best hat contests and of course the horse races! The VIP Party will run from 4pm – 7pm with the big race at 4:45pm.

Registration is required for this event. General admission tickets are $30 each in advance or $35 day of the event (only 1,000 tickets available). VIP Party tickets are $20 each in advance or $25 day of the event (only 200 tickets available).

General Admission ticket ($30) includes:

Commemorative event wine glass

Samples of wine at over 15+ Broadway businesses

Bouquet of flowers

VIP Kentucky Derby Viewing Party ($20) includes:

One free drink

Hors d’oeuvre

Viewing of the horse races

Photo booth

Raffle prizes

Rules & Requirements

-Must be 21+ to participate.

-Wristband required, must show ID night of each event to receive a wristband

-Wine glass and wristbands will be given during check in on day of event

– Event is capped at 1000 participants

-NO REFUNDS will be provided for any reason. This is an all-weather event



Online tickets must be shown in order to pick up punch cards. Punch card and wristbands will not be given at the time of pre-sale.



Day of Sales: General admission tickets will be sold for $35 and VIP tickets will be sold for $25 the day of the event from 12:45pm – 4pm at Old Fort Square, 211 N Broadway.