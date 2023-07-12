(WFRV)- Summer Markets are popping up all over Wisconsin. Kewaunee will take its turn starting this Thursday, July 13th.

The Kewaunee Farmers Market is Thursday nights from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. by the grandfather clock across from Harbor Park.

With tons of amazing vendors, like Bad Luck Homestead, stopping by is an easy decision.

Bad Luck Homestead makes moisturizing scrubs, body lotions, body butter, and something called shower frosting. This amazing product replaces some of the essential products that are cluttering up your shower.

These products are made with a delightful scent that will make you stand out. You can even do custom soap orders.

For more information about the Famers Market, head to Facebook and search for Kewaunee Farmers Market. For more information about Bad Luck Homestead, you will find them on Facebook at Bad Luck Homestead.