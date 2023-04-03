(WFRV) – Matt Wery is a senior at Kewaunee High School and is getting ready for the Skills USA Wisconsin Culinary Arts Competition. He and five other competitors are making two plates of a three-course meal consisting of a clear soup, a chicken entree with mushroom sauce, and julienne-cut glazed carrots.

The winner of the competition has the opportunity to compete in the national competition this June in Atlanta, GA.

Wery plans to attend Fox Valley Technical College for culinary school this fall. To follow Matt’s journey to learn about the program, head to skillsusa-wi.org.