Local 5 Live stopped by the Door County Maritime Museum with a look at what you can expect at their popular exhibit, ‘Merry-Time Festival of Trees’.

Details from dcmm.org:

Merry-Time Festival of Trees 2022 at Door County Maritime Museum

November 12, 2022 @ 10:00 am – January 1, 2023 @ 5:00 pm

Celebrate the holiday season with the opening of the 11th annual Merry-Time Festival of Trees, visits with Santa, activities for children, and the holiday lighting of the Tug John Purves. The Museum turns into a winter wonderland with extraordinarily decorated trees, decorative displays, wreaths and gifts donated to DCMM by businesses and individuals in the community – and you could take one home during the Festival of Trees raffle!

See the Museum Aglow

The trees, wreaths and decorative displays will be on display at the Door County Maritime Museum in Sturgeon Bay (120 North Madison Avenue, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235) from November 12 through January 2, 10am-5pm.



However! If you want a chance to win one of the displays, buy your raffle tickets and enter before the Jingle Mixer on Tuesday, December 13! All tree winners will be drawn during the Jingle Mixer.

Raffle tickets for chances to win the beautiful and festive trees, wreaths and decorative displays on display around the Museum are sold at the Admissions Desk of the Museum in Sturgeon Bay. These uniquely decorated trees and wreaths are donated by area businesses and individuals!

The Festival culminates with the annual Jingle Mixer on Tuesday, December 13.

Wear your holiday best, and experience the Museum at night. Guests will be entertained by live music and auctions, and enjoy light appetizers and an open wine & beer bar.