Kid-friendly recipes from Festival Foods

(WFRV) – Even if it’s been remote learning, school is wrapping up for the year.
If you want to get your kids in the kitchen, our Festival Mealtime Mentor, Jenni has some great snack ideas.
For more kid-friendly ideas, head to festfoods.com.
by: Dena HoltzPosted: / Updated:
(WFRV) – Even if it’s been remote learning, school is wrapping up for the year.
If you want to get your kids in the kitchen, our Festival Mealtime Mentor, Jenni has some great snack ideas.
For more kid-friendly ideas, head to festfoods.com.