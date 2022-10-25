(WFRV) –`Kids make magic come alive this weekend.

Local 5 Live visited the Atlas Science Center in Appleton with details on the Kids Magic Workshop where you can learn magic from real magicians.

Details from atlassciencecenter.org:

Kids Learn Magic Workshop at ASC

October 29 • 9:30 AM-NOON

Atlas Science Center

425 W. Water Street, Appleton

Join us at Atlas Science Center for Kids Learn Magic Workshop! Kids ages 7-13 will be amazed learning magic by real magicians! They will learn exciting magic that they will be able to perform by the time the workshop is done! This is a great opportunity for kids to learn, love and make magic come alive! Parents can drop their kids off and come pick up at the end. Cost:$10/child

Purchase Tickets Here