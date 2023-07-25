(WFRV)- Children have taken over Appleton for the annual Children’s Week.

Children’s Week is full of fun activities that everyone can enjoy. Tomorrow the Children’s Parade will kick off at 5:50 p.m. This fun activity will have families walking through the streets of Appleton in fun costumes and designs.

The Annual Parks & Recreation Department’s Playground Fair will take place on July 27th and 28th. On Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. the fair will be open for families with children with special needs.

To see a full list of events, head to appletonchildrensweek.com.