(WFRV) – It’s the greatest story ever told transformed into a rock opera. The Kimberly High School Theatre will put a fresh spin on Andrew Lloyd Weber’s “Jesus Christ Superstar”.

Dominick Copeland plays the role of Jesus, Allison Stumps plays Mary, and Kiersten Berry plays the part of Judas.

“Jesus Christ Superstar” is running April 14th, 15th, 16th, 20th, and 21st at Kimberly High School. Click here to purchase tickets.