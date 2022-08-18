(WFRV) – This Saturday kites will soar on the shore!

John from Friends of Crescent Beach stopped by Local 5 Live along with Lynn with Art Beet Kewaunee with details on this free day for families featuring kites and more including:

DJ and Music

Giant Kite Shows

Kite Candy Drops

Ballon Twisting and Face Painting

Tie Dye

Kayak Demos

Kite Sun Catcher Craft

Pro Stunt Kites

Food for sale includes:

-Destination Imagination Corn Stand

-Smokin’ Tom’s Team BBQ – pulled pork sandwiches, sides and Oreo dessert

-Algoma Veterans – Hamburgers and Hot Dogs

-Sweet Escapes Ice Cream Truck

Details from friendsofcrescentbeach.org:

DATE: SATURDAY, AUGUST 20, 2022

TIME: 11:00AM-4:00PM

PLACE: CRESCENT BEACH IN ALGOMA, WI

Unique Flying Objects of Two Rivers, the WI Kiters Club, the Algoma Area Chamber of Commerce and Friends of Crescent Beach invite you to join us for a fun-filled day on Crescent Beach here in Algoma, WI for Soar on the Shore!

Kite flying is fun for the whole family and is sure to bring out the kid in all of us. Come watch the professionals as they soar kites both big and small and enjoy a day at the beach!

Follow HWY 42 or 54 right into the center of Algoma right along the Lake Michigan shore!

Come learn about kite flying or bring your own and join the fun. Kite flying contingent on weather/winds; rain date August 21, 11-4.