(WFRV)- Kites Over Lake Michigan is back for another year.

Kites Over Lake Michigan is a 2-day event happening September 2nd and 3rd from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Two Rivers High School. Admission is free. Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for sale at the concession stand.

There is a free kite-making event for children on Sunday at 9 a.m.

For more information, head to uniqueflyingobjects.com.