(WFRV) – It’s the 19th annual Kohler Food & Wine event – a four-day extravaganza of food, wine, and fun.

The interactive culinary experience features celebrity chefs, wine experts from around the world for seminars, tastings, and festivities.

Kohler Food and Wine is October 17th – 20th at Destination Kohler. You can stay overnight, get a sampler package of events, or just pick a la cart of what you’d like to attend.

For more information, call 800-344-2838 or head to destinationkohler.com.