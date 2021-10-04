Ladies Day Out 2021: Shop, Sip, and Stroll this Thursday in downtown Appleton

(WFRV) – Today’s Retail Therapy invites you to shop, sip, and stroll.

Appleton Ladies Night is this Thursday and it’s not too late to plan your evening. Local 5 Live met with just some of the shops taking part in this great event along with details on how you can enjoy the night.

Ladies Night Out is Thursday, October 7 from 4 – 9 pm in downtown Appleton. For details, head to appletondowntown.org.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 7, 2021: 4-9PM

ENJOY A FUN-FILLED LADIES NIGHT OUT! FOR YOU & YOUR GIRLFRIENDS TO SHOP, SIP, AND STROLL!

Ladies Night Out: Shop, Sip and Stroll is back this fall, complete with:

Downtown shopping with in-store specials and activities just for you

Wine Walk: Enjoy samples of wine in your souvenir glass as you stop and shop at unique boutiques, specialty stores, & more

Swag Bag of goodies including special coupons & offers to use throughout the evening, prizes, and so much more!

For just $25 on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, enjoy a day out with your girlfriends in Downtown Appleton that will be filled with all the things you LOVE!

Check in at Appleton Downtown Inc. (333 W. College Ave. Ste 100) to receive your Swag Bag, wristband, and more! Check in will be open from 3:30-6:30pm. This is a 21+ event. Id’s will be checked before you receive your wristband. No wristband, no wine & food samples while out shopping.

After the night out, be sure to continue exploring the 70+ shops and 70+ pubs, clubs & restaurants many of whom will have special offers in your goody bag!

Buy your tickets starting WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 (limited quantity available) at any of these locations:

Beatnik Betty’s Resale Butik, 214 E College Ave

Cedar Harbor, 611 N. Morrison St.

Eco Candle Co., 123 E. College Ave.

Hoot & Company, 103 E. College Ave.

J. Hawkinson Clothiers, 10 College Ave (inside City Center)

La Belle Maison, LLC, 229 E. College Ave.

Lillians of Appleton, 115 E College Ave

Olive & Rose Boutique, 121 E. College Ave

Poppy Avenue Boutique + Clean Beauty Bar, 161 S. Riverheath Way, Ste 2600

Trout Museum of Art, 111 W College Ave

The Vintage Garden, 119 E College Ave

Make it a true Girlfriends Getaway and spend the night!

Red Lion Hotel Paper Valley, Copper Leaf Hotel, & Courtyard by Marriott are all within the downtown and riverfront district!