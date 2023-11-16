(WFRV)- The Green Bay Gamblers are celebrating the ladies this Saturday(11/16) when they take on the Madison Capitols.
In this segment, Terry Charles from the Green Bay Gamblers showcases the great apparel for their upcoming games and how you could win a jersey from one of the players.
Remaining home Schedule:
- November 18th-Madison Capitols – 6:05 p.m.- Ladies Night, Bacardi Special, slim can koozie giveaway
- November 22nd-Madison Capitols – 7:05 p.m.- Bud Light Night, Skate with
- December 8th-Chicago Steel – 7:05 p.m.- Bud Night
- December 16th-Dubuque Fighting Saints – 6:05 p.m.- Family Night
- December 29th- USA Hockey – 7:05 p.m.- Princess/Superhero Night
- December 30th- USA Hockey – 6:05 p.m.- Heavy Metal, Miller Lite Night, New Year’s Eve, Post-game concert
- January 5th- Cedar Rapid RoughRiders – 7:05 p.m.- Bud Night
- January 9th-Chicago Steel – 7:05 p.m.- No promotion yet
- January 19th-Youngstown Phantoms – 7:05 p.m.- Jim Beam Night
- January 20th- Youngstown Phantoms -6:06 p.m.- Bud Night
- January 21st-Youngstown Phantoms -3:05 p.m.- No promotion yet
- January 26th-Sioux City Musketeers -7:05 p.m.- Coors Light Night
- January 27th-Sioux City Musketeers -7:05 p.m.- Family Night, Teachers dash for cash, skate with
- February 3rd-Madison Capitols -6:05 p.m.- Teddy Bear Toss
- February 23rd-Muskegon Lumberjacks -7:05 p.m.- Captain Morgan Night
- February 24th-Muskegon Lumberjacks – 6:05 p.m.- Bud Night, Weiner Dog Race
- February 25th-Muskegon Lumberjacks – 3:05 p.m.- Boys and Girls Club Day
- March 1st-Chicago Steel – 7:05 p.m.- Bud Night, Mental Health Night, Giveaway Night
- March 15th- Des Moines Buccaneers – 7:05 p.m.- Jameson Special, Giveaway Night
- March 16th-Waterloo Black Hawks – 6:05 p.m.- Family Night, Happy Potter Night, Skate with
- March 22nd-USA Hockey – 7:05 p.m.- Bud Night
- March 24th-Cedar Rapid RoughRiders – 3:05 p.m.- No Promotion yet
- March 29th-Chicago Steel – 7:05 p.m.- Bud Night
- March 30th-Chicago Steel – 6:05 p.m.- Family Night
- April 13th-Madison Capitols – 6;05 p.m.- Family Night, Police and Fire Department, Skate with
For more information, head to gamblershockey.com.