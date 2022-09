(WFRV) – Gather your friends for some shopping and fun.

Mark and Kathryn stopped by Local 5 Live with details on ‘Ladies Night’ with prizes, deals, and fun tomorrow, September 20 from 3 pm – 7 pm.

American Antiques and Jewelry is located at 2545 W. Mason Street in Green Bay. Reach out to them at 920-498-0111, online at aaandj.com.