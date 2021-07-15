Ladies’ Night tonight at Apricot Lane Boutique in Bay Park Square

(WFRV) – It’s a night out with the girls, and for ladies’ night you’ll want to have a great outfit.

Apricot Lane Boutique in Green Bay is the perfect spot to grab an outfit and some accessories. Owner, Kim stopped by Local 5 Live with some trending looks and deals you can take advantage of.

Ladies’ Night at Apricot Lane runs tonight, get 25% off entire purchase.

July 15 – 18 get 20% dresses and rompers.

Apricot Lane is located in Green Bay at Bay Park Square mall and in Appleton in the Fox River Mall. For details follow them on Facebook. Shop online at greenbay.shopalb.com.

