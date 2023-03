(WFRV) – Spring fashions are in store at Apricot Lane Boutique inside Bay Park Square Mall. Why not enjoy them with a Spring Fling? During Ladies Night Out, you can make-and-take a patch hat, enjoy a live DJ, discounts, prizes, drinks and snacks. The event is March 14th from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Catch up with all the latest fashions on the Apricot Lane Facebook page.