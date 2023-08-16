(WFRV) – A popular event returns to Manitowoc Friday, August 18.

Today we had a visit from Courtney Hansen, Director of Tourism for the city.

At the Lakeshore Balloon Glow, you can experience the magic of hot air balloons all lit up at night.

The event also features entertainment, food trucks, beverage sales, a water ski show, a bounce house, and fireworks.

The Lakeshore Balloon Glow is free and runs Friday from 5 pm – 9 pm. Just head down to Manitowoc’s Riverfront at Lake Michigan. For more information, check out www.visitmanitowoc.com.