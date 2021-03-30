Lakeshore Humane Society asking for donations for dog hit by car in Manitowoc

(WFRV) – On Friday March 12, Manitowoc Police department contacted Lakeshore Humane Society for assistance with rescuing a young dog that had been struck by a car on Highway B in Manitowoc.

Two staff members arrived at the location and retrieved the dog from the middle of a field after he ran off, scared cold and in pain. He was taken straight to a local Veterinarian where he was estimated to be only about 8 months old. After examination, an X-ray showed he had a fractured left femoral epiphysis which means the ball of his hip joint was snapped and not repairable. Staff at LHS kept him comfortable over the weekend until surgery was able to be performed on March 15 to remove the femoral head and neck.

When no owner became forward for this young man, LHS staff named him Culligan and was brought back into their care a few days after surgery. It did not take long for staff to fall head over heals for him because all he wanted now was to be loved and snuggled, even with all he had been through.

Unfortunately, more complications arose for this poor pup. Culligan was unable to use his other rear leg needed to be re-examined.

After additional x-rays, it turns out the damage from the car accident was more severe than originally thought and Culligan’s other back leg was fractured at his growth plates. He was taken to the Referral Center in Appleton where he underwent his 2nd surgery on March 20 to repair the damage.

Culligan is back at LHS with a long recovery ahead of him,doing well, but now they are asking for your help. So far, his treatment costs are $6,000 and that cost may grow.

Lakeshore Humane Society is looking for help from the community and beyond to assist in the care of this sweet pup so he can continue to heal and grow into a happy dog and live his best life.

To donate, head to lakeshorehumane.org, reach out on Facebook or mail your donation to:

Lakeshore Humane Society

1551 N. 8th Street

Manitowoc, WI 54220

Reach out with questions at info@lakeshorehumane.org or 920-684-5401.