(WFRV)- TV star Lamp Chop will make a stop in Oshkosh to celebrate The Grand in Oshkosh turning 140 years old.

There will be a musical tribute to beloved entertainer, Shari Lewis, starring her daughter Mallory Lewis and Lamb Chop. Filled with comedy, song, and never-before-seen footage of Shari and Lamb Chop through the years, this event will delight audiences of all ages.

Starting tonight August 8th, The Grand in Oshkosh will host birthday BINGO at 6 p.m. Lamb Chop will start calling numbers at 7 p.m. Tickets are not required, and BINGO cards can be purchased at the door.

On August 9 at 7:30 p.m., Mallory Lewis and Lamb Chop will take the stage for “The Shari Lewis Legacy Show”. During this performance, Lewis and Lamb Chop will take audiences on a trip through time in a loving tribute to Shari Lewis and the character she brought to life for all to love: Lamb Chop.

The Grand in Oshkosh is located at 100 High Avenue.

For more information head to thegrandoshkosh.org.