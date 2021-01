(WFRV) – In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. day, the Green Bay Police Department is making it easy for you to provide a service to your community with a food drive.

Commander Kevin Warych stopped by Local 5 Live with details on how you can participate.

The community food drive runs through today, you’ll find collection boxes in the lobby of the police department at 307 S. Adams Street in Green Bay. Monetary donations are encouraged at Howe Community Resource Center.