(WFRV)- The 17th Annual World Championship Cabbage Chuck heads to Shoicton Lake Park this Saturday, October 7th.

Watch as vegetables, bowling balls, and more fly through the air, hitting targets.

The price is $3 per person, with kids under 16 getting in for free.

Schedule of events:

11:00 am Cabbage Chucking Begins

Noon Bucket Raffles – until 4:00 p.m.

Noon Kids Games – until 3:00 p.m.

1:00 p.m. Largest Cabbage Contest

1:00 p.m. $100 Attendance Drawing

2:00 p.m. Shiocton Flyers Club Fly-over

2:00 p.m. Cabbage Chuck Intermission – until 2:30 p.m.

3:00 p.m. $100 Attendance Drawing

4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Live Music by local band: Nite Hawk

5:00 p.m. $100 Attendance Drawing

5:00 p.m. Cabbage Chuck Awards Ceremony

6:00 p.m. Raffle Ticket Drawings Begin

For more information , head to cabbagechuck.org.