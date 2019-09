(WFRV) – It’s the season where the weather can change drastically from kick off to the final whistle and the Packers Pro Shop has you “covered” with some layered options.

They are open:

Fridays: 9 am – 7 pm

Saturdays: 9 am – 6 pm

Sundays: 10 am – 5 pm

Shop online at packersproshop.com.