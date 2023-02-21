(WFRV) – Did you know that some scientists believe Wisconsin was home to some of the world’s first coral reefs? In fact, for much of its history our State used to be South of the Equator.

It’s fascinating facts like this that you can learn at the Weis Earth Science Museum. Geologist Don Mikulic visited Local 5 Live along with our Retired Rambler Steve DeBaker from the Wisconsin Ledge with how you can learn more.

The Weis Earth Science Museum is located at 1478 Midway Road in Menasha. For all things Wisconsin Ledge, head to wiledge.org.