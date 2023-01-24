(WFRV) – You see them more often this time of year, but what do you know about Bald Eagles in the area?

Local 5 Live gets details on how you can learn about these beautiful birds and celebrate them during Eagle Days at 1000 Islands Environmental Center.

Details from 1000islandsenvironmentalcenter.org:

The 2023 Eagle Days celebration is only one month away! Mark your calendars for January 28th and gather your warm clothing for a day full of free eagle activities that will be fun for all ages.

7:00 AM

Sunrise Eagle Viewing*

Sunrise is at 7:16 AM and it is a great time to catch some of the best Eagle activity. Viewing at the 1000 Islands Fishing Pier, Nelson Overlook or at the Ahlstrom-Munksjo’s Technology Support Ctr., Thilmany Rd., Kaukauna (North side of river). Naturalists and/or volunteers will be at these viewing sites to assist you to spot and observe Eagles along with answer your questions.

NOTE: VOLUNTEERS WILL BE AVAILABLE AT THE VIEWING SITES FROM 7:00 AM – 5:00 PM, BUT THE SUNRISE AND SUNSET VIEWINGS ARE HIGHLY ENCOURAGED.

7:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Eagle Information, Children’s Obstacle Course, Food and Beverages

Free activities inside the Nature Center building and outside will include hands-on eagle activities, an eagle craft, coloring contest, door prizes and more! Naturalists will be available all day to answer your Eagle questions.

Try your skills as a Bald Eagle on our Bald Eagle Obstacle Course.

FOOD AND BEVERAGES WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE THROUGHOUT THE DAY THANKS TO THE FRIENDS OF 1000 ISLANDS.

9:00 AM – 1:00

PMA Storybook Walk and Adventure (At the Kaukauna Public Library)



Walk along the river to enjoy some Eagle sightings and read the book Ella, Eddie, and Egg by Stephanie Feuerstein. Reading stations will be set up along the boardwalk for a self-guided walk to read a page or two at each station to read the entire book.

10:00 AM, 1:00 PM, or 3:00 PM

Live Bald Eagle Presentation by the National Eagle Ctr., Wabasha, MN

Join us for an opportunity to see a live Bald Eagle up close and learn about the Eagle’s biology, ecology, natural history & cultural connections in an engaging and entertaining presentation.

11:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Wildlife Rehab Detective and Live Birds Presentation (At the Kaukauna Public Library)

Have you ever wondered what it is like to be a wildlife rehab detective? Help solve some of the rehab cases Wildlife of Wisconsin (W.O.W.) has dealt with, as well as learn how you can protect the animals yourself. W.O.W. will also have a few of their live rehab birds for you to see. Compare your wingspan to that of an Eagle’s, and the children can take home a simple DIY Eagle related craft.

4:00 PM – Sunset Eagle Viewing*

Viewing at the 1000 Islands Fishing Pier, Nelson Overlook or at Ahlstrom-Munksjo’s Technology Support Ctr., Thilmany Rd., Kaukauna (North side of river). Naturalists and/or volunteers will be at these viewing sites to assist you to spot and observe Eagles along with answer your questions.

*Eagles can be seen any time of the day, but at sunrise & sunset, they are more active as they are looking for food. Viewing is dependent mainly by the weather. All viewing is outside; dress appropriately & bring binoculars or a spotting scope.