(WFRV)- It is time to create with the artist at Valley Stamp & Scrap.

Anthony Gilbert will be heading to Neenah to teach on November on 16, 17, and 18 at Valley Stamp & Scrap.

Learn “All About the Fold” or make a mix of holiday cards you can send to friends and family.

Valley Stamp & Scrap is located at 976 American Drive in Neenah.

Student Supply List for “The Christmas Mix” :

Tape Runner – available from VS&S

Liquid Glue – available from VS&S

Non-stick Craft Mat

Heat Tool

Tweezers

Fussy Cutting Scissors

Baby Wipes

Paper Towels

Student Supply List for “All About the Fold”:

Tape Runner – Available at VS&S

Liquid Glue – Available at VS&S

Pop Dots – Available at VS&S

Non-Stick Craft Mat

Tweezers

Jewel Picker – Available at VS&S

Pencil

Ruler

Knife and Cutting Mat

Scoreboard – Full Sized – Available at VS&S

For more information, head to valleystampandscrap.com.