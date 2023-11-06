(WFRV)- It is time to create with the artist at Valley Stamp & Scrap.
Anthony Gilbert will be heading to Neenah to teach on November on 16, 17, and 18 at Valley Stamp & Scrap.
Learn “All About the Fold” or make a mix of holiday cards you can send to friends and family.
Valley Stamp & Scrap is located at 976 American Drive in Neenah.
Student Supply List for “The Christmas Mix” :
- Tape Runner – available from VS&S
- Liquid Glue – available from VS&S
- Non-stick Craft Mat
- Heat Tool
- Tweezers
- Fussy Cutting Scissors
- Baby Wipes
- Paper Towels
Student Supply List for “All About the Fold”:
- Tape Runner – Available at VS&S
- Liquid Glue – Available at VS&S
- Pop Dots – Available at VS&S
- Non-Stick Craft Mat
- Tweezers
- Jewel Picker – Available at VS&S
- Pencil
- Ruler
- Knife and Cutting Mat
- Scoreboard – Full Sized – Available at VS&S
For more information, head to valleystampandscrap.com.