(WFRV)- It is time to create with the artist at Valley Stamp & Scrap.

Anthony Gilbert will be heading to Neenah to teach on November on 16, 17, and 18 at Valley Stamp & Scrap.

Learn “All About the Fold” or make a mix of holiday cards you can send to friends and family.

Valley Stamp & Scrap is located at 976 American Drive in Neenah.

Student Supply List for “The Christmas Mix” :

  • Tape Runner – available from VS&S
  • Liquid Glue – available from VS&S
  • Non-stick Craft Mat
  • Heat Tool 
  • Tweezers
  • Fussy Cutting Scissors
  • Baby Wipes
  • Paper Towels

Student Supply List for “All About the Fold”:

  • Tape Runner – Available at VS&S
  • Liquid Glue – Available at VS&S
  • Pop Dots – Available at VS&S
  • Non-Stick Craft Mat
  • Tweezers
  • Jewel Picker – Available at VS&S
  • Pencil
  • Ruler
  • Knife and Cutting Mat
  • Scoreboard – Full Sized – Available at VS&S

For more information, head to valleystampandscrap.com.