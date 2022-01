(WFRV)- If learning to sew or learning new crafting skills is on your 2022 to-do list, Ana’s Sewing Studio can help.

They have several classes for beginners and projects that take less than a few hours to complete, even a ten-minute scarf.

Ana’s Sewing Studio has locations in Appleton, Green Bay, and Wausau.

Learn about their product lines and check out upcoming classes at anasewingstudio.com.