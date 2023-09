(WFRV)- Discover new recipes as you walk through the Food to Grow exhibit at the Building For Kids Children’s Museum.

In this new exhibit, kids and their grown-ups can engage in the whole food system as they explore concepts of food choice, food equity, and the cultural significance of food.

The Food to Grow exhibit opens Friday, October 6, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, head to buildingforkids.org.