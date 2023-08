(WFRV)- Duck hunting is not as simple as shooting a duck that flies by.

The Green Bay Duck Hunters Association will be at Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve in Suamico on Saturday, August 5th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At this event, they will go over every step of duck hunting. From getting the gun ready to calling the dog back after the grab.

Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve is located at 2024 Lakeview Drive in Suamico.

For more information head to browncountywi.gov or call 920-434-2824.