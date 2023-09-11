(WFRV)- Misako Rocks! is a Japanese illustrator, comic strip artist, and youth graphic novel author.

Misako was born in Japan before coming to the United States. She would become an artist and start workshops. One of her workshops is coming to the Manitowoc Public Library on Saturday, September 30th from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

This hands-on, super interactive, high-energy manga event is for aspiring artists between ages 11 and 18. Registration for this event opens Friday, September 15th.

The Manitowoc Public Library is located at 707 Quay Street in Manitowoc.

For more information, head to manitowoclibrary.org.