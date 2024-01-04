(WFRV)- Mushrooms are having a moment. They have good health benefits and add flavors to a good recipe. Now you can learn to grow them at home.

In this segment, Justin from StarkeShrooms and Rick Slager from Produce with Purpose Farm discuss an event that teaches how to grow mushrooms in a bucket.

The Mushroom Bucket Workshop is Thursday, January 11th, at 5 p.m. at Produce with Purpose Farm. Produce with Purpose Farm is located at W5086 Amy Avenue in Darboy (GPS will say Kaukauna).

For more information, head to Facebook and search for Produce with Purpose Farm.