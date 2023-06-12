(WFRV)- Calling all archeologists! Grab your shovels and get ready to dig.

The Hazelwood Historic House is having an event Saturday, June 17th at 1 p.m. You will learn how to find, identify, and excavate fossils. This is a hands-on activity, but everything will be provided for you (so forget the shovels). The best part, it’s only $10 including equipment.

Reservations are required so call 920-437-1840 or head to browncohistoricalsoc.org.

Once you had fun with your fossils, maybe you want to learn more about the minerals around you.

Thursday, June 22nd the Hazelwood Historic House will be having another fun event talking about how to identify rocks and minerals you may find. They will go over the basics so that when you find a cool rock on vacation you can identify the rock or mineral. You can also bring up to 10 rocks of your own to be identified.

You will find Hazelwood Historic House at 1008 South Monroe Avenue. tickets are only $5 and are available both online and at the door.

For more information about both events head to browncohistoricalsoc.org.