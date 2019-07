(WFRV) – He’s a legendary animator and director of cartoon pop artwork and Ron Campbell is having a pop-up exhibit at the Art Garage.

Ron will be offering for sale original cartoon paintings of the Beatles both in their Saturday Morning Cartoon and Yellow Submarine roles as well as various other works from his 50-year career in animation.

His exhibit at the Art Garage located at 1429 Main Street in Green Bay in Studio B July 12 – 14th.

Click here to see more of Ron’s artwork!