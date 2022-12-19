(WFRV) – If the stress of the end of the year has you reaching the breaking point, then here’s your chance to break some stuff!

Local 5 Live gets a closer look at a new rage room in Appleton and how you can visit to let off some steam.

Details from thebreakingpointllc.com:

The ONLY place in the Fox Valley that offers an outlet when you’ve had a long day, hour, month or year or if you just want to have some fun in a different way. Come break things by yourself or bring your friends and have a paint throwing party and create your own masterpiece. Come check us out! Can’t wait to see you!

​CLOSE TOED SHOES ARE REQUIRED

boots/strong soled shoes recommended

Hours of operation

Mon-Wed Closed-will open for large groups/special occasions (call/text for details)

Thurs 12pm – 9pm

Friday 12pm – 11 pm

rage room age 7+ with a parent/guardian present



black light paint splatter room age 3+

2011 N Richmond Street

Appleton, WI

920-205-3780