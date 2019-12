GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – You’ve never seen Mills Fleet Farm’s Toyland like this before, it’s the setting of this year’s “A Frank’s Christmas” live music from The Meyer.

Enjoy original music as they turn Fleet Farm into a winter wonderland in Let Me Be Frank’s 20th all-original Christmas musical.

“A Frank’s Christmas” at The Meyer Theatre runs December 6 – 28 at 8 pm with 1 pm matinees on December 6, 12, 19, 21.

For tickets, call 920-494-3401 or head to meyertheatre.org.