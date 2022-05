(WFRV) – It’s a little bit hysterical, a little bit historical.

Local 5 Live’s friend Frank Hermans gives us details about his new show, a three-part series at Heritage Hill State Park, “Hysterical Historical Concert Series”

All of the following take place at Heritage Hill State Park:

The Wake of Johnny Blood, June 12

The Death of Al/Alice Capone, July 17

The Life of Ebenezer Childs, August 14

