(WFRV) – It’s a show that will have you laughing and singing along.

Local 5 Live gets a preview of the latest production from Let Me Be Frank, ‘A Frank’s Christmas’.

Tickets and information:

From meyertheatre.org:

Join us for a beloved Northeast Wisconsin tradition! Get in the holiday spirit with our 23rd annual Christmas show, Let Me Be Frank Productions’ all-new comedy musical, “A Frank’s Christmas!”

You may have heard of the Elf on the Shelf, and you may have heard the story of the elves and the shoemaker. But have you ever heard the two tales combined? Probably not, so let us explain. There was once a shoemaker and his wife. They owned Don’s Shoes on University Ave. They worked very hard but still could not earn enough to stay afloat. One evening, the shoemaker cuts leather to make one final pair of shoes, wishing aloud that his Elf on the Shelf could help him out. That night, the Elf on the Shelf is wildly surprised when he discovers more elves pop into the workshop. Franky Fruitcake, Patty Cakes, Amy Angel Food, and Pauly Pockets come together with the Elf on the Shelf to assist the shoemaker. When the shoemaker arrives in his shop the next morning, he finds a miracle of miracles! A pair of shoes have been made with high-quality craftsmanship. The miracle happens again and again, bringing the shoemaker more financial success than he could have imagined. But the magic can’t last forever, right? And the Elf on the Shelf begins to wonder if he belongs next to his fellow shoemaking elves, or in the home he’s had forever with his shoemaker family. You’ll laugh out loud and sing along to your favorite Christmas tunes as you watch this story of friendship, family, and miracles of the season!

“A Frank’s Christmas” opens at the Meyer Theatre Friday, November 25th, at 7:30pm with a benefit show for C.P. Innovation – Compassion – Purpose. For our opening night performance, $10 of every sold ticket goes to this valuable organization in our community.

NOVEMBER 25, 2022 | 7:30 PM (Doors 6:30 p.m.)

NOVEMBER 26, 2022 | 7:30 PM (Doors 6:30 p.m.)

DECEMBER 2, 2022 | 7:30 PM (Doors 6:30 p.m.)

From cccshows.org:

FOR TICKETS CLICK HERE

Tuesday, December 6th, 2022

7:00 pm

2 hours, plus intermission

913 S. 8th Street, Downtown Manitowoc

$28, $35 (plus fees and tax)