Let Me Be Frank Productions presents: ‘It’s a Frank’s Christmas’ with safety precautions in place

(WFRV) – How do Santa and Mrs. Claus handle the new normal? With a good laugh and some great music, all from It’s A Frank’s Christmas.

Let Me Be Frank Productions’ newest character, Frank Frost invigorates the elves at the North Pole in this fun, musical comedy.

Frank joined Local 5 Live with details on the show and the safety precautions being taken.

A Frank’s Christmas runs through December 19th at the Meyer Theatre and the Capitol Civic Center.

For dates/times head to meyertheatre.org and cccshows.org.