(WFRV) – Frankly Green Bay productions is remembering the year Sputnik fell in Manitowoc through song and fun.

“Sputnik Manitowoc” is running live at The Meyer Theatre September 18 – October 10, Thursdays – Saturdays at 7:30 pm. October 15 & 17 at 1 pm. At The Capitol Civic Center October 15 & 17 at 7:30 pm.

Safety measures are in place. For details and tickets, head to cccshows.org and letmebefranks.com.