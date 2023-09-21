(WFRV)- Let Me Be Frank’s new musical Fort Howard We Wipe America has gotten audiences to their feet.

Fort Howard We Wipe America runs through October 14th at the Meyer Theatre and the Capitol Civic Centre.

For tickets, head to meyertheatre.org or cccshows.org.

Frank’s Top Entertainment Picks of the Week:

#3- Conscious Pilot plays at Chambers Hill Saturday, September 24th from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

#2- Green Bay Fear Haunted House will open Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.

#1- Fort Howard We Wipe America takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. in the Meyer Theatre.