(WFRV)- Enjoy more than 400 classic cars as you walk down College Avenue with a License to Cruise.

This event will happen on Friday, September 29th, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

New this year, enjoy an indoor car show at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center behind the Hilton Paper Valley.

After the car show on Friday, stop by College Avenue again on Saturday for Octoberfest.

The event will begin with the traditional Spaten beer toast at the Houdini Plaza stage at 9 a.m. The ceremonial toast is a tribute to the annual ritual of Spaten keg beer tapping at Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany.

When you purchase food or drinks at the event, proceeds go to non-profits around the Fox Valley.

Octoberfest is on Saturday, September 30th, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information about Octoberfest, head to octoberfestonline.org. For more information about License to Cruise, head to foxcitieschamber.com.