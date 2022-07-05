(WFRV) – There’s still time to attend the party with a purpose.

Courtney Donati visited Local 5 Live with details on how you can still snag a ticket to Lifest.

The popular event runs July 7th – 10th at the Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh. For a full schedule of events and ticket options head to lifest.com/Oshkosh.

Lifest, one of the largest Christian music festivals in the nation, is a place where you can celebrate the love of God and connect with the family of faith. Featuring over 100 acts on 7 stages, this family-friendly event is sure to have music and activities for all ages.