(WFRV)- Tonight’s the night to head to Appleton for the Light the Night event. Jordan got a sneak peek of one live performer and what they have in store for the event.

Jordan also went to Hilton Appleton Paper Valley where he was told about all the great renovations that took place. They added many pieces of artwork, upgraded the bedrooms, and renovated the dining room.

Jordan couldn’t leave without stopping by Casting On and asking about their Scrappy Swap Friendship Retreat. This fun event makes it easy to get some projects done, meet new friends, and trade your creations.

All these great companies will be at the Light the Night Market in Appleton. Local 5 will also be there. Join us in Houdini Plaza for the 4 p.m. newscast.

For more information head to appletondowntown.org/light-the-night-market.