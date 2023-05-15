(WFRV)- The Fly Circus is heading to Appleton to join us and other sponsors in the Light the Night Market on Friday May 19th from 5:30 to 9:30 pm. Fly Circus is an aerial school, where you an learn how to do all sorts of fun aerial acrobatics. They will teach kids of all sizes and abilities (ages 8 and up). At light the night they will be giving a demonstration on what you can learn.

Light the night will have other live entertainment along with food, drinks, cultural events, and so much more. Local 5 will be there to. Join us at 4pm for the live newscast from Houdini Plaza.

For more information about Light the Night head to appletondowntown.org/light-the-night-market/.